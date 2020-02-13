Port Washington State Bank names new president and COO

James Schowalter has been named president and chief operating officer of Port Washington State Bank, the bank announced Wednesday.

Schowalter is the 5th generation of his family to lead the bank, succeeding his father Steven Showalter who held the posit for the past 30 years. The Port Washington State Bank board of directors approved James Schowalter’s appointment at a meeting in January, according to a press release.

Schowalter, a 2003 Marquette University graduate, is a 17-year banking industry veteran and most recently served as the bank’s senior vice president and chief credit officer.

The board also named long-time senior business lender Joel Dykstra to the position of senior vice-president chief credit officer.

“We are very proud to see Joel move up to this position and I know he will continue our long and rich tradition of excellent customer service and strong support for our clients,” James Schowalter said.

Dykstra will oversee the bank’s entire lending operations including of commercial, mortgage and consumer lending. Dykstra, a 2000 graduate of Concordia University, has 18 years of community banking experience.

Port Washing State Bank is a family-owned and operated community bank headquarted in Port Washington. Founded in 1899, the bank now has approximately $635 million in assets, employing 126 people across eight branches throughout the state.