Port Milwaukee director leaving to work for Biden administration

Adam Tindall-Schlicht, director of Port Milwaukee, is stepping down from his position to take on a new role within the Biden administration. His last day as port director will be Oct. 28.

A spokesman for Port Milwaukee declined to disclose what Tindall-Schlicht’s job will be in the Biden administration, but said more information will be released in the coming days. A White House spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

“My position as port director has been the greatest experience of my professional life thus far,” Tindall-Schlicht said in a news release. “Serving the residents of the City of Milwaukee and promoting statewide economic growth through the port’s commercial, recreational and cruise operations has been a privilege.”

Tindall-Schlicht has served as director of Port Milwaukee since August of 2018. An interim port director will be announced in the weeks ahead. The Port will also conduct a nationwide search to identify a permanent replacement.

“We are witnessing unparalleled growth across Milwaukee Harbor,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a news release. “Much of that progress is attributable to Adam, who has been tireless in his advocacy, strategic partnership building, fundraising efforts, and stewardship at the Port. I am deeply appreciative of his contributions to the City of Milwaukee.”

Tindall-Schlicht spearheaded the surge of cruise ship activity in Milwaukee. Port Milwaukee had its most successful cruise ship season this year, with 33 ships stopping here with 13,610 passengers.

In addition, The DeLong Co. Inc. is building a $40 million agricultural maritime export facility at Port Milwaukee. The project is largest one-time investment in Port Milwaukee since the 1950s, when the St. Lawrence Seaway was being built. The new facility, located on the west side of Jones Island, will be one of the first on the Great Lakes — St. Lawrence Seaway (GLSLS) system to handle various agricultural commodities via truck, rail, and international vessel, including Dried Distillers Grains with Solubles (DDGs).

Michels Corp. signed a long-term lease last year for an additional 17.4 acres at the port, which will be used for the company’s new Michels Marine business sector.

Total tonnage shipped through Port Milwaukee in 2021 was 2,348,419, down 16.5% from 2,812,008 in 2020, according to the port’s annual report. A total of 400 vessels stopped at the port in 2021, up 14.6% from 349 in 2020.

In June, Tindall-Schlicht was appointed to the Maritime Transportation System Advisory Committee (MTSNAC) by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The MTSNAC advises U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, through the Maritime Administration (MARAD) Administrator, on ways to identify and address impediments hindering the effective use of maritime transportation.