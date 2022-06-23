Port Milwaukee director appointed to national maritime transportation advisory committee

Adam Tindall-Schlicht,
director of Port Milwaukee, has been appointed to the Maritime Transportation System Advisory Committee
(MTSNAC) by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
The MTSNAC advises Buttigieg, through the Maritime Administration (MARAD) Administrator, on ways to identify and address impediments hindering the effective use of maritime transportation. The MTSNAC is made up of leaders from commercial transportation firms, trade associations, state and local public entities, labor organizations, academic, and environmental groups.
The MTSNAC will ultimately have 22 members from public and private entities and five senior federal employees from various agencies whose purpose is to guide the secretary of transportation on matters relating to U.S. maritime transportation.
“I am proud to serve on this federal advisory committee and share Port Milwaukee’s best practices to inform maritime operations across the nation,” said Tindall-Schlicht, who also serves as president of the Wisconsin Commercial Ports Association (WCPA).
“I began my Great Lakes career at the U.S. Department of Transportation, which is why this appointment is so important to me. From addressing supply chain challenges to recovering from the pandemic, this is a critical time in our country and I’m eager to get to work.”
In addition to this new role, Tindall-Schlicht serves as a commissioner on the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission
(SEWRPC) and on the Great Lakes Protection Fund
– both appointed by Gov. Tony Evers.