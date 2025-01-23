PNC president named president and incoming CEO of Fiserv

[caption id="attachment_605319" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Michael Lyons[/caption]
Michael P. Lyons
, the president of Pittsburgh-based The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
, has been named the president and CEO-elect of Milwaukee-based fintech firm Fiserv
, effective on Jan. 27.
“Fiserv is an extraordinary company serving merchants and financial institutions with unmatched scale and reach, industry-leading distribution, a history of innovation, and a talented team. I have known the company for a long time as an investor, banker, and technology service provider and look forward to advancing Fiserv’s 40-year track record of success,” Lyons said. “Together, we will continue delivering exceptional products and services to financial institutions, businesses, and communities of all sizes, along with sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”
Lyons will succeed current Fiserv CEO Frank Bisignano
, who has been nominated by President Donald Trump
to serve as commissioner of the Social Security Administration.
Lyons will report to Bisignano until June 30 or upon earlier confirmation by the U.S. Senate. Bisignano will continue to serve as chairman and CEO of Fiserv until then.
[caption id="attachment_543944" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Frank Bisignano[/caption]
Upon Bisignano’s departure, Lyons will become CEO and a member of the Fiserv board. At the time that Doyle R. Simons
, currently lead independent director of Fiserv, will become non-executive chairman of the board.
“Mike Lyons is an exceptional leader who I’ve gotten to know well over the past 12 years as a client as we have partnered to deliver financial and payment solutions together,” said Bisignano. “His relentless work ethic, deep understanding of our business, and record of driving growth and quality, make him an excellent choice to lead Fiserv through the next chapter. I look forward to working closely with him during this transition period.”
Lyons has more than 30 years of banking and financial services industry experience. He joined PNC in 2011. He was named president in February of 2024. Before that he was executive vice president and head of corporate and institutional banking for PNC.
Prior to joining PNC, Lyons was global head of corporate development and strategic planning for Bank of America. Before that he served as a portfolio manager at investment advisor Maverick Capital and in the investment banking division of Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch.
Lyons is a 1993 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.
[caption id="attachment_605323" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Doyle Simons[/caption]
“The board engaged in a robust search to find a leader with the right blend of industry depth, strategic vision, and a proven track record of delivering operational excellence and superior results,” Simons said. “We are confident that Mike is the right choice to guide Fiserv into the next chapter of unrivaled innovation and service to financial institutions, businesses and communities around the world and continue to drive shareholder value.”
Fiserv is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of more than $19 billion.