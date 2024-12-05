Trump picks Fiserv CEO to lead Social Security Administration

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he is nominating Frank Bisignano, the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based fintech company Fiserv to be the commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

“Frank is a business leader, with a tremendous track record of transforming large corporations. He will be responsible to deliver on the agency’s commitment to the American people for generations to come,” Trump said in a post to his Truth Social network.

Fiserv provides financial technology and services to banks, credit unions and other clients in the financial services industry.

- Advertisement -

Bisignano became chairman and CEO of First Data Corp. in 2013. He joined Fiserv in 2019 as president and chief operating officer as part of its acquisition of First Data. He was named CEO of Fiserv in 2020 and became chairman in 2022.

In late 2022 he signed a contract to remain CEO of Fiserv through at least the end of 2027.

His total compensation in 2023 was nearly $28 million, according to securities filings. He is the highest paid CEO of the public companies based in southeastern Wisconsin.

- Advertisement -

If the U.S. Senate confirms him, Bisignano would oversee a federal agency with almost 60,000 employees.