A Pleasant Prairie industrial facility has been purchased by its tenant for $25.6 million, according to state property records. Pool supply company Doheny’s bought the property at 10411 80th Ave. from Boston-based Stag Industrial, a real estate investment trust that owns more than 500 buildings across 40 states including 40 in Wisconsin. Built in 2017

A Pleasant Prairie industrial facility has been purchased by its tenant for $25.6 million, according to state property records. Pool supply companybought the property at 10411 80th Ave. from Boston-based, a real estate investment trust that owns more than 500 buildings across 40 states including 40 in Wisconsin. Built in 2017 and expanded in 2020, the building has a total of about 292,000 square feet of space, 195,000 of which is already occupied by Doheny's. The remaining space is currently being marketed for lease by. Doheny's sells above and inground pools, as well as accompanying products like chemicals, liners and other operating equipment, according to its website. It operates a retail store in Kenosha. Doheny's did not respond to a request for comment.