Planned Racine Community Health Center awarded $20 million in state funds

By
Lauren Anderson
-
A rendering of the planned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and Racine Community Health Center.
A planned 30,000-square-foot health care center designed to meet the needs of underserved patients in Racine was recently awarded $20 million in state funding. The new Racine Community Health Center, planned for a vacant block…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

