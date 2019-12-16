Planet Fitness location planned in St. Francis

Planet Fitness plans to open a new location at Whitnall Square shopping center in the City of St. Francis.

The facility would take over an existing 13,000-square-foot retail space, located at 4698 S. Whitnall Ave. Operators estimate spending $500,000 on a build-out and improvements to the space, according to city documents.

St. Francis’ Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the development, including a request to rezone the site, during a Dec. 18 meeting.

If approved, Planet Fitness would join Whitnall Square’s other anchor tenants Petco, Pick ‘n Save and Harbor Freight Tools.

The St. Francis facility would be the Hampton, New Hampshire-based company’s 17th fitness center in southeastern Wisconsin, including nearby locations in Milwaukee’s Southgate neighborhood, South Milwaukee, Franklin and Greenfield.

Planet Fitness and its franchisees have more than 1,800 locations across the the U.S, Canada, Latin America and Australia.