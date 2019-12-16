Planet Fitness location planned in St. Francis

To occupy 13,000 square feet of existing retail space

Maredithe Meyer
Planet Fitness plans to open a new location at Whitnall Square shopping center in the City of St. Francis.

The facility would take over an existing 13,000-square-foot retail space, located at 4698 S. Whitnall Ave. Operators estimate spending $500,000 on a build-out and improvements to the space, according to city documents.

St. Francis’ Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the development, including a request to rezone the site, during a Dec. 18 meeting.

If approved, Planet Fitness would join Whitnall Square’s other anchor tenants Petco, Pick ‘n Save and Harbor Freight Tools.

The St. Francis facility would be the Hampton, New Hampshire-based company’s 17th fitness center in southeastern Wisconsin, including nearby locations in Milwaukee’s Southgate neighborhood, South Milwaukee, Franklin and Greenfield.

Planet Fitness and its franchisees have more than 1,800 locations across the the U.S, Canada, Latin America and Australia.

Maredithe Meyer started as an intern reporter at BizTimes in summer 2015. She currently covers entertainment, sports, tourism and restaurants. In May 2017, she graduated with a journalism degree from Marquette University where she worked as an in-depth projects reporter for the Marquette Wire and Marquette Tribune.

