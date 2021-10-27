Planet Fitness eyes new Milwaukee location at 76th and Good Hope

A Planet Fitness could be coming to a shopping center southeast of West Good Hope Road and North 76th Street, on Milwaukee’s far northwest side.

That’s according to a new application under review by the city.

The application relates to the recent division of the property at 7401 W. Good Hope Road into separate lots. Application records state one lot would contain the existing Pick ‘n Save building. The other would contain the new Planet Fitness.

The lot division occurred in July. The recorded certified survey map shows the Planet Fitness lot totals roughly 0.9 acres.

Milwaukee-based Boulder Venture LLC sold the lot in late August to an affiliate of Kimberly-based Black Duck Partners LLC for $1.1 million, according to state records. Black Duck owns other local Planet Fitness gyms.

The lot appears to include a garden center area next to the 104,365-square-foot Pick ‘n Save building.

Black Duck did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company operates over 75 locations in seven U.S. states and Canada

A spokesperson with Hampton, New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness did not share more details on the new location.

Read the latest issue of STUFF, a BizTimes Media publication highlighting Wisconsin careers in manufacturing, construction and the trades. Click here to learn more about STUFF.