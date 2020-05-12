Pick ‘n Save, Kroger Health to offer free COVID-19 testing at former Bradley Center site

Pick ‘n Save and parent company affiliate Kroger Health (the health care arm of Kroger) will begin offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Thursday at the former Bradley Center site in downtown Milwaukee.

The testing site will take over the southwest corner of the property, located at 1001 Vel R. Phillips Ave., and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 14 and 15, May 18 to 21 and May 26 to 29, according to a news release Tuesday.

Registration is required via Kroger Health’s website. Eligibility is determined by a virtual screening tool based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with recommendations from state and local government. Those eligible select an appointment time before receiving an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork.

Pick ‘n Save pharmacists expect to test up to 260 people per day at the site, with results expected within approximately 72 hours.

“We are excited for our Pick ‘n Save pharmacy team to work with Kroger Health to provide free COVID-19 testing,” said Michael Marx, president of Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. “Testing is one of the most important tools in the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

Testing will be executed with self-administered nasal swabs that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Kroger determined this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be provided while conserving available personal protective equipment, according to the release.

The service is supported by eTrueNorth, a Dallas-based laboratory services provider and contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“As we continue to create partnerships that offer easy-to-access testing, we are proud of our commitment to serving our customers and our communities,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

Lindholz said The Kroger Co. will donate all professional services at its drive-thru testing facilities, including orders and observing the COVID-19 test.

The former Bradley Center site joins two community-based testing sites that opened Monday at Midtown Center, 5760 W. Capitol Drive, and UMOS Inc., 2701 S. Chase Ave. No appointments or pre-registration are necessary. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin National Guard are supporting the testing sites, which are located in neighborhoods that have lacked access to testing and have experienced community spread of the virus.

In addition, the Walgreens store at 620 W. Oklahoma Ave. in Milwaukee is also offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing, as one of several select Walgreens testing locations nationwide. Those seeking testing at Walgreens must first complete a questionnaire online.

