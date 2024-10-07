Phoenix Investors names CFO

[caption id="attachment_598354" align="alignleft" width="300"]Jeff Dortana[/caption] Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firmhas namedas its new chief financial officer. Dortana has 20 years of investment banking experience on Wall Street. He previously served as managing director and co-head of originations at UBS Investment Bank in New York. In that role he was responsible for leading a national origination platform which provided commercial real estate debt through the CMBS market as well as highly structured balance sheet transactions. Earlier in his career, Dortona managed and underwrote secured real estate financings at Merrill Lynch. He is a 2005 graduate of Boston University. “Jeff’s familiarity with our property portfolio and investment strategy will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of our growth,” said Phoenix Investors founder and chairman. “We feel both fortunate and grateful as we welcome him to the Phoenix team.” “I am excited to join Phoenix Investors, a company I have admired as one of the most dynamic industrial owners in the real estate industry,” said Dortona. “I look forward to working with the Phoenix team on advancing the company’s traditional industrial and data center platforms across the country.” Founded in 1994, Phoenix Investors acquires and develops industrial real estate facilities throughout the United States.