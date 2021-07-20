Pharmaceutical manufacturer opens $100 million facility in Pleasant Prairie

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has completed construction of its $100 million facility in Pleasant Prairie, the U.S.-based company announced today. Nexus produces specialty and generic injectable drugs used by hospitals throughout the U.S. The…

Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has completed construction of its $100 million facility in Pleasant Prairie, the U.S.-based company announced today. Nexus produces specialty and generic injectable drugs used by hospitals throughout the U.S. The company expects to reach commercial production by 2022. The 100,000 square-foot, three-story facility in Pleasant Prairie is equipped with an advanced isolator system and multiple lyophilization (freeze-drying) machines. The facility represents the first phase of a $250 million multi-phase project that will be completed in 10 years. Nexus began construction of the facility in August 2019. The new facility also gives Nexus the capacity to produce about 10 to 20 million COVID-19 vaccines per month, according to the company. The facility will generate 77 new jobs in a variety of job functions and in fields such as high-tech manufacturing and science by 2022. The Nexus facility is located in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park, which is located along Interstate 94 north of Highway 165. According to state records, the village sold the site, located 10300 128th Ave., to Isopro Holdings LLC for $3.2 million . Nexus joins German candy manufacturer Haribo, health care provider Advocate Aurora and IT firm OFFSITE as tenants in Prairie Highlands. The corporate park is being developed on land the village purchased from Abbott Laboratories in 2017. Formed in 2003, Nexus has nine FDA-approved lifesaving medications and six commercially available generic injectables used in 2,500 hospitals and health care facilities. Its products include several recent launches of first-to-market FDA-approved generic drugs.