Nexus Pharmaceuticals acquires land from Pleasant Prairie for new facility

An affiliate of Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has purchased 16 acres of land from the village of Pleasant Prairie where the company plans to construct a new sterile injectable drug manufacturing facility.

According to state records, the village sold the site, located 10300 128th Ave., to Isopro Holdings LLC for $3.2 million. The property was purchased last week Friday. The sale comes after village officials approved a purchase and sale agreement for the land.

Nexus will build its facility in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park, which is located along Interstate 94 north of Highway 165. Nexus will join German candy manufacturer Haribo, health care provider Advocate Aurora and IT firm OFFSITE as the initial park tenants. The corporate park is being developed on land the village purchased from Abbott Laboratories in 2017.

The multi-phase, multi-year project is expected to be completed in 10 years. The first phase of construction includes an $85 million, 100,000-square-foot, three-story facility that is slated to finish in 2021. Nexus plans to initially hire 77 workers.

In early August, the company submitted preliminary site and operational plans to the village for the project.

Nexus produces specialty and generic injectable drugs used by hospitals throughout the U.S. The company, formed in 2003, has nine FDA-approved lifesaving medications and six commercially available generic injectables used in 2,500 hospitals and health care facilities. Its products include several recent launches of first-to-market FDA-approved generic drugs.