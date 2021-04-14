PGA Tour Champions event in Madison to return this year

The American Family Insurance Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event held at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, will return this year, with up to 5,000 attendees allowed per day.

Formerly known as the Senior PGA Tour, the PGA Tour Champions features the top professional golfers 50 year or older.

Established in 2016, the American Family Insurance Championship was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 American Family Insurance Championship will be held from June 5-13.

Up to 5,000 attendees will be allowed on the University Ridge grounds during tournament competition, on June 11-13. Face coverings will be required for all spectators, staff and volunteers unless actively eating or drinking. Public bleacher seating will not be available. Instead, spectators will be encouraged to bring their own chairs.

“The American Family Insurance Championship is committed to a 2021 event that is above all safe, and also allows us to achieve our ultimate purpose – which is to raise funds to help meet essential needs in our communities,” said Jack Salzwedel, American Family chairman and chief executive officer.

The American Family Insurance Championship has raised $10.2 million for American Family Children’s Hospital and more than 400 non-profits since its debut in 2016.