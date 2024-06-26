Pfister Hotel begins lobby restoration work

Work is underway to restore the lobby atin downtown Milwaukee. The project is the next phase of a $20 million renovation of the historic hotel, owned by The Marcus Corp. and opened in 1893. The lobby restoration, expected to be complete this summer, follows the full revitalization of The Pfister’s ballrooms, meeting and event spaces, and historic guest rooms. "Celebrating over a century of timeless elegance, The Pfister stands as a beacon of luxury and heritage. As we focus on the meticulous renovation of our historic lobby and first-floor public spaces, we are reminded that in addition to revitalizing physical spaces, we are preserving a storied legacy,” said, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “While enhancing the future experience of our guests, we are also honoring the countless memories that have been woven into the fabric of The Pfister since 1893.” The lobby at The Pfister features a domed painted ceiling, which was created in 1993 to celebrate The Pfister’s 100th anniversary and recently underwent a refurbishment to preserve its original design. The hotel commissioned New Berlin-based, the original designer of the mural, to restore it. Designed by Bernard O. Gruenke and his son Bernard E. Gruenke, the refurbishment was completed by Bernard E. Gruenke’s children and several grandchildren. In addition to the domed ceiling, the lobby’s other signature elements will be restored, including the original marble found along the grand staircase, as well as the historic chandeliers and the fireplace.