Pay it forward: Foley’s Patricia Lane helps small businesses get free legal advice through State Bar-Marquette Law collaboration

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Patricia Lane
Patricia Lane
Patricia Lane Partner Foley & Lardner LLP – Milwaukee offic When the pandemic hit and lockdowns went into effect, business lawyers became somewhat of a crisis helpline for small business owners navigating the complicated legality…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display