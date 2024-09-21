Sussex | Founded: 2011

Industry: Manufacturing

Employees: 51

Pattyn North America manufactures stand-alone packaging machines and fully automated turnkey solutions for industrial bulk packaging.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Dustin Konruff, managing director: “Our growth is driven by our four core values: flexibility, teamwork, commitment and humor. We foster a customer-centric approach, actively listening to our clients and evolving alongside them. Our focus is on continually providing innovative solutions to meet our customers’ packaging challenges.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“While automation helps us manage the challenges of decreased labor availability, we face similar obstacles within our own workforce. We’re always looking to grow our team, particularly with field service technicians and engineers. Although our machines are designed to be ‘plug and play,’ we still need skilled workers to install, start up and maintain them for the long haul.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“This year, we’ve expanded our footprint in North America by opening a new office and warehouse in the Southeast. With a significant customer base in the South, our new location in Lawrenceville, Georgia, enables us to better serve their needs and support their growth. From this new office, we’ll be able to strengthen existing relationships, forge new ones and offer local consumable testing, machine training and more.”