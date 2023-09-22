Sussex | Founded: 2011

Industry: Manufacturing

Employees: 46 | 2023 projected sales: $45 million

Pattyn North America manufactures stand-alone packaging machines and fully automated turnkey solutions for industrial bulk packaging.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Dustin Konruff, managing director: “We have vertically integrated most of our production components to better control our supply chain. We have invested in expanding our inventory levels to maintain competitiveness in our deliveries. Although inflation did impact our end of year results in 2022, we are proud to say we did not activate any price escalators to our customers, honoring our commitment to them and our contracts.”

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

“Our growth can be attributed to maintaining our four core values: flexibility, teamwork, commitment and humor. We operate a customer intimate organization, listening to our customers and growing with them. We are always looking to provide solutions to our customers’ packaging challenges.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“We need to remain true to our core values, continuing to operate with customer intimacy at top of mind. Our customer satisfaction level is something we continuously monitor via NPS milestone check-ins, and this is a KPI for our management teams around the globe.”