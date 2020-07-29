Patty Cadorin to receive Woman Executive of the Year Award at virtual BizExpo

Has been a leader for many community organizations

Patty Cadorin, a senior advisor at BMO Harris Bank, will receive the 2020 Woman Executive of the Year Award, presented by BizTimes Media.

The Woman Executive of the Year Award is presented each year during the Women in Business program at BizExpo. Usually a daylong event held in late May, BizExpo 2020 will instead be held virtually on the afternoons of Aug. 19 and 20, due to COVID-19.

This year’s Women in Business program will be held from 12:30-1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Before becoming a senior advisor at BMO Harris, Cadorin was chief of staff to the CEO.

Prior to the acquisition of Marshall & Ilsley Corp. by BMO Financial Group, she was senior vice president and corporate communications director for M&I.

She has worked for BMO Harris and M&I for more than 23 years.

Cadorin has also been a leader for a long list of community organizations. She is the chair of the Wisconsin Women’s Council, serves on the board of directors of the United Community Center; Building Brave; the Milwaukee Urban League; the Puelicher Foundation; and is a member of the United Way Women’s Initiative Leadership Council.

She is the former chair of the board of directors of Aurora Family Service and the Donors Forum of Wisconsin.

She is also a former member of the board of directors of the Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee, and Zink the Zebra Foundation.

Cadorin co-chaired the 2015 United Performing Arts Fund community campaign and helped lead a $12 million fund-raising campaign.

She also co-chaired the Aurora Healthcare Gala in 2016, the Boys and Girls Club Transformations Fashion Show in 2008, co-chaired the Sharp Literacy Novel Event in 2008, and was a member of the NFL Alumni/Big Brothers Big Sisters Golf Tournament committee for 19 years.

Previous recipients of the BizTimes Woman Executive of the Year Award have included: Mary Lou Young, former chief executive officer of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, Juli Kaufmann, president of Fix Development ; Wendy Baumann, the president and chief visionary officer of the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.; Paula Penebaker, president and chief executive officer of YWCA Southeast Wisconsin; Dr. Eve Hall, president and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin; Nanette Gardetto, founder of Baptista’s Bakery Inc.; Maria Monreal-Cameron, former president and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Wisconsin; Gail Lione, a former Harley-Davidson Inc. executive; and Cynthia LaConte, president and CEO of Dohmen.

The Women in Business program will also include a panel discussion, moderated by Beth Ridley, CEO of The Brimful Life, and featuring these panelists: