Passenger traffic up 10.6% at Mitchell International in 2023

Passenger traffic at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in 2023 exceeded 6 million travelers for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport reported Wednesday that it served 6,015,731 passengers in 2023, a 10.6% increase compared to 2022.

Additional airline service boosted the airport last year. Delta Air Lines resumed nonstop flights between Milwaukee and Salt Lake City. Southwest Airlines resumed daily nonstop service between Milwaukee and Kansas City. Both of those routes were put on pause during the pandemic. In addition, American Airlines launched twice-daily nonstop service from Milwaukee to Washington D.C. and daily seasonal service from Milwaukee to Miami. Sun Country Airlines added flights from Milwaukee to Cancun, Fort Myers, Orlando and Phoenix.

For 2024 at Mitchell International, Frontier Airlines will add service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina in May and Southwest will add Saturday service to San Diego in June.

The airport is expecting higher passenger numbers this year, especially with Milwaukee hosting the Republican National Convention in July.

“Our sustained passenger growth reflects the increasing desire to travel as the industry continues to rebound from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mitchell International airport director Brian Dranzik.

