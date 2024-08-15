Passenger traffic at Mitchell International up 10.9% in first half of the year

Passenger traffic at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
was up 10.9% during the first half of the year to 3,158,314, the airport announced today.
That comes after passenger traffic at the airport was up 10.6% in 2023 to 6,015,731. The airport is expecting 6.3 million passengers in 2024.
The latest data does not include the surge in activity at the airport in July when thousands flew to Milwaukee to attend the Republican National Convention.
The airlines that serve the airport offered 60,000 additional seats on spring break flights this year.
Passenger traffic at the airport increased, year-over-year, by 5.5% in January, 16% in February, 14% in March, 7.7% in April, 9.7% in May and 12.2% in June.
“During the busy spring break and summer travel seasons, airlines added seats and flights to popular destinations, empowering travelers with more reasons to fly from MKE,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik
. “We’re very pleased with the increase we’re seeing so far this year. This additional flight activity helps create more jobs and supports our local economy.”
While the increase in passenger activity at Mitchell International is significant, it still remains below pre-pandemic levels. Passenger traffic at the airport during the first half of 2019 was 3,430,771, which is 7.9% higher than the traffic at MKE during the first half of this year.
Passenger traffic at the airport during the first half of 2018 was even higher, at 3,573,730.