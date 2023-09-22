PartsBadger LLC      

Cedarburg | Founded: 2017

Industry: Manufacturing

Employees: 41 | 2023 projected sales: $24 million

PartsBadger is an online machine shop offering machined and fabricated parts for supply chain managers, engineers, product designers and manufacturers.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Roy Dietsch, chief executive officer: “PartsBadger has a culture of innovation, speed and responsiveness in which everyone is encouraged to think outside the box and create opportunity. At the root of this innovation is a creative and adaptable team that fundamentally believes in transforming manufacturing for the better.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Adding capabilities while deploying technology that will reduce price and lead times on high-mix low-volume production.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Access to growth capital as a Midwest-based business. As a tech/manufacturing hybrid, PartsBadger is fortunate to be able to achieve significant growth but with that comes financial challenges and there simply aren’t many sources of capital to invest in our type of business. To date, all of our growth has been supported by the reinvestment of earnings into our team and technology.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“We plan to continue to invest in developing and deploying technology to fundamentally transform manufacturing on the shop floor, which includes equipment purchases, facility expansion and R&D.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Fast. Innovative. Responsive. Friendly.”