Parents of Marquette University alumni give $7 million for scholarships

Two Marquette University parents bequeathed $7 million to be used for university scholarships, Marquette announced on Thursday.

Clifford and Mildred Huck, the parents of five Marquette University alums, lived in Union Grove and raised six children, according to the Marquette University news release.

“My parents were strong supporters of Catholic education, and they truly saw the value of a Marquette education,” said Peter Huck, a 1972 Marquette engineering alumnus, in the news release. “They believed in service, seeking to help others.”

“This generous gift will impact students in every undergraduate college, opening doors for students who may not have previously had access,” acting president Kimo Ah Yun said in the news release. “The Huck family’s legacy will live on in the next generation of Marquette students who serve as women and men for others.”

Tim McMahon, vice president for university advancement at Marquette, said in the news release that the Huck family’s gift “is one true to our founding in 1881 and central to our future.”

“Huck scholarship recipients, for generations to come, will serve as powerful examples of the enduring impact of educational opportunity that this gift will provide,” McMahon said.

Last month, Marquette University announced it had raised $801.7 million through its Time to Rise campaign, the largest comprehensive campaign in the university’s history. The fundraising effort created 436 new scholarships.