Parent company to close Asenzya’s Oak Creek facility, lay off 88 workers

Solina USA
, a manufacturer of savory ingredient solutions owned by the French company Solina, will cease operations at the Asenzya
facility in Oak Creek by the end of the year.
Asenzya is a custom seasoning company focused on innovation and culinary development.
On Dec. 20, Solina USA will begin terminating 88 Asenzya employees, according to a WARN notice submitted to the state’s Department of Workforce Development. The Oak Creek facility is located at 7616 S. 6th
St.
The 140,000-square-foot building was previously owned by Asenzya before being acquired by Solina in December 2021. Solina acquired the Oak Creek plant
to be able to work more closely with the North American food industry. At the time, Asenzya had more than 150 employees.
Representatives with Solina did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.