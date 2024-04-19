Panera Bread restaurant planned in West Allis

A Panera Bread restaurant is planned for a 2,500-square-foot space along Highway 100 in West Allis.

The restaurant would occupy a space at 3020 S. 108th St., formerly occupied by a Mattress Firm store, in the Southtown Shopping Center, according to a city staff report. The West Allis Plan Commission will review the plans on Wednesday.

Panera Bread has 2,180 locations in the U.S. and Canada, with numerous locations in the Milwaukee area, but none in West Allis. The closest Panera Bread locations to West Allis are in Brookfield, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Greenfield and Milwaukee.