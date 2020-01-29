Pair of industrial buildings proposed in Waukesha

A pair of new buildings are being proposed for a Waukesha industrial park south of Les Paul Parkway.

A Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer would move into one of the buildings, while a Milwaukee-based grocery distributor would occupy the other, according to city documents.

Both buildings would be built on vacant lands along Venture Court, just east of Corporate Drive. They are being developed by Jackson-based Design 2 Construct Development Corp.

One building would be roughly 17,000 square feet, located on the northeast corner of Venture Court and Corporate Drive. Sunburn Enterprises, which is headed by Steve Sundlov, is planning to move into the building. According to state records, the registered agent for Sunburn is Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer Macromatic Industrial Controls Inc. Sundlov is president of Macromatic.

The other facility would total nearly 50,000 square feet, and would be built at the southeast end of Venture Court. Milwaukee-based ZT Distribution Inc. would initially occupy 30,000 square feet of the building. The remaining 20,000 square feet would be leased to a tenant until ZT Distribution grows into the space.

About 4,800 square feet of the ZT Distribution space would be used for office, and the remainder would be used for warehouse storage. The offices would have space for 17 people, while the logistics/warehouse team totals 20 workers. ZT Distribution expects to grow its headcount by two or three administrative staff and one or two additional drivers within the next two years, city documents state.

The projects are in different approval stages at the local level. Both will be considered in late February by the city’s Plan Commission.

Preliminary site and architectural plans for the ZT Distribution building are up for commission approval. Conceptual plans for the Sunburn Enterprises building were approved in December, and final plans are being brought back to the commission.

If development plans are approved, the companies would join others in the budding industrial park, such as Professional Services Industries Inc., a subsidiary of Chicago-based Intetrek; Kelly Industrial Coatings Inc.; and Brelie Gear Co. Inc.

Brelie Gear first announced plans for its new Corporate Drive plant in early 2019. It relocated operations there from a smaller plant in Milwaukee.