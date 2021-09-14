Pabst Theater Group to move corporate offices to the Empire Building

The Pabst Theater Group will move its administrative offices to the Empire Building in downtown Milwaukee this fall. The group's new office is on the ninth floor of the 14-story building, located at 710 N.…

The group's new office is on the ninth floor of the 14-story building, located at 710 N. Plankinton Ave. and home to the group's Riverside Theater. P

rivate offices and group work stations will accommodate a mix of full- and part-time employees across all departments. Staff will relocate to the new office in early October, according to a news release Tuesday.

Amenities in the new office include a kitchen, entertainment space with a full bar and arcade games, and a fitness room with a variety of exercise equipment.

In addition to the Riverside Theater, the Empire Building's first-floor retail tenants include Mo's - A Place for Steaks, Subway, Uhle's Tobacco Co. and Stir Martini Bar. The building is owned by Milwaukee-based

Since The Pabst Theater Group formed in 2002, staff has worked from "cramped and disjointed" office spaces spread across its four downtown theater locations, said Gary Witt, president and CEO of The Pabst Theater Group, which employs a total of 350 full and part-time staff. "This move will benefit the productivity of our business while also giving our employees the opportunity to reconnect and reenergize," said Witt. "Everything about how everyone works has changed since the pandemic. This was the right time, and an important time, for our team to make this move."Jim Borris, president of Zilber, Ltd., said the firm is excited to have The Pabst Theater Group take over more of the building. "We’re pleased to provide them with a space that will better support their impactful work in Milwaukee’s arts and entertainment community," he said.