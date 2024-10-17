Owner of Milwaukee prenatal services business accused of defrauding Medicaid of $3.7 million

Another Milwaukee woman who claimed to operate a prenatal care business has been charged with defrauding Wisconsin’s Medicaid program, according to an indictment filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Lakia Jackson operated We Care Services, a business that claimed to be a prenatal care coordination (PNCC) and childcare coordination company (CCC), at 6416 W. Capitol Drive in Milwaukee.

Between June 2020 and December 2021, Jackson is accused of defrauding Wisconsin Medicaid of $3.7 million.

Jackson advertised to pregnant and new mothers on social media, encouraging them to enroll in We Care Services’ various programs. These ads “unlawfully bribed” women by offering free baby supplies like diapers, wipes and cash, according to the complaint.

As part of her scheme, Jackson would then incentive her employees to inflate their billings to Wisconsin Medicaid by tying their compensation to the amount We Care Services billed Wisconsin Medicaid, according to the complaint.

“Jackson instructed her employees to falsify billing submissions to Wisconsin Medicaid by knowingly misstating the duration, frequency, date and nature of the services provided,” the complaint states.

Jackson has been charged with 12 counts of health care fraud, two counts of aggravated identify theft, two counts of making false statements related to health care matters, two counts of paying a health care kickback, and two counts of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.

Jackson is not the first Milwaukee-area woman accused of defrauding a state program by claiming to offer prenatal care and childcare services.

Last August, Precious Cruse, the owner of Caring Through Love, was charged with 17 different counts after submitting fraudulent billings worth more than $900,000 to Wisconsin Medicaid.

In June 2023, another Milwaukee woman who operated a prenatal care business was also charged with illegally receiving $2.3 million in payments from Wisconsin Medicaid.