Another Milwaukee prenatal care business owner accused of defrauding Wisconsin’s Medicaid program

By
-

Another Milwaukee woman who operated a prenatal care business is facing 17 different charges, including health care fraud, after she allegedly illegally billed Wisconsin’s Medicaid program for services that were never provided. Precious Cruse was the owner and operator of Caring Through Love, located at 6150 W. Fond du Lac Ave. Caring Through Love purported

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display