Owner looking for new tenants at former Hunger Task Force building in Milwaukee

Seeing interest from industrial users — but restrictive zoning — at its property on Milwaukee's west side, a local real estate investor is pursuing a zoning change to accommodate more users at the property. An affiliate ofpurchased a formerbuilding at 201 S. Hawley Court for $1.1 million in 2022, and this week received initial rezoning approval to allow a wider mix of industrial uses within the 25,312-square-foot building.recently moved into the front half of the building, leaving about 8,000 square feet for other users. "The types of businesses we're looking for are clean, light industrial,"of The Druml Co. told the Milwaukee Plan Commission. "We've had a florist interested, we've had a cabinet maker interested, but we've had to put everything on hold until we get the right zoning." Hunger Task Force sold the facilityinto its new 120,000-square-foot headquarters at 500 E. Electric Ave. in West Milwaukee, relocating its food bank and operations to the facility. That building now serves as a single, central site for HTF’s emergency food distribution, volunteerism, food donations, advocacy, and community engagement. The move nearly doubled the organization’s space. Previously, the organization operated out of two warehouses, including the Hawley Court building, to store and distribute food.