Hunger Task Force completes move to new, larger HQ in West Milwaukee

Read BizTimes Media's Business Cares coverage focused on education in the Feb. 21 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Hunger Task Force has completed its move to its new 120,000-square-foot headquarters in West Milwaukee. The hunger relief organization announced Friday it has relocated its food bank and operations to the facility at 5000 E. Electric Ave. That building now serves as a single, central site for HTF's emergency food distribution, volunteerism, food donations, advocacy and community engagement. The move from its former headquarters at 201 S. Hawley Court in Milwaukee has nearly doubled the organization's space. Previously, the organization operated out of two warehouses to store and distribute food. HTF provides food to 75 food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters, and advocates for anti-hunger policy at the local, state and federal level. The new building features 100,000 square feet of storage space, a 7,000-square-foot freezer, a volunteer action center and a nutrition education kitchen. “This new building strengthens our service to the community, statewide leadership and our mission to end hunger,” said Sherrie Tussler, executive director. “We are thankful to the generous community donors who supported our capital campaign and look forward to working with volunteers and community members for years to come at Electric Avenue.” Since acquiring the West Milwaukee warehouse for $6.7 million in December 2020, HTF moved its operations in phases. Its food bank operations and volunteer program moved to the new building in July 2021. Following the completion of construction and a $3.4 million capital campaign , the remainder of Hunger Task Force’s program and administrative staff moved to the new building this month.