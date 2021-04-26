Hunger Task Force launches $3.4 million campaign for new HQ

Hunger Task Force is launching a $3.4 million capital campaign to support its new headquarters building.

The hunger relief organization announced in December plans to move from its current headquarters at 201 S. Hawley Court in Milwaukee to a larger warehouse at 5000 W. Electric Ave. in West Milwaukee. The move to the 120,000-square-foot building will nearly double HTF’s space.

The campaign will help fund the conversion of the warehouse into a food bank, which includes freezer and cooler space, a volunteer welcome center and community education kitchen.

HTF aims to complete the campaign by January 2022.

1 of 3

The move is in large part driven by the increased need for HTF’s services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization is currently operating from two warehouses to store and distribute food.

The new building has space to house all program staff in one location, which would be a first for the organization.

The building of a new freezer and cooler has already been completed, and construction on the other parts of the warehouse is slated to begin in June. Hunger Task Force is planning to begin operations from its new headquarters in late fall.

“The lasting impact that this building will have for our leadership to end hunger is obvious. This facility will dignify our service to the community and state,” said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of Hunger Task Force. “We are truly excited to look at the next chapter in our history, knowing it will assure free and local food access for so many while improving our stewardship of donor resources.”

The capital campaign committee is being chaired by Anoop Prakash, president of REV Group’s ambulance division, and its members include Sarah Martis, executive director of the Milwaukee Bar Association; Christopher Kuranz, Public Table co-owner; and Jason Gottlieb, senior product specialist with Wolters Kluwer Health.