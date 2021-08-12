Outreach Community Health Centers plans $15 million addition at Capitol Drive clinic

Outreach Community Health Centers plans to build a new 58,000-square-foot addition at its existing Capitol Drive location.

The federally qualified health center said it plans to relocate all services currently offered at its 711 W. Capitol Drive building to the proposed addition at its 210 W. Capitol Drive location. OCHC said the addition will allow the health center to expand its behavioral health services, care coordination and case management for its patients, who are uninsured, underinsured and homeless Milwaukee residents.

“Our organization’s long-term strategic plan has included a new building for a number of years,” said Constance Palmer, president and chief executive officer for Outreach Community Health Centers. “Now that we have assembled a dynamic leadership team and established a solid financial foundation, there is no better time than now to invest in our future.”

The project is expected to cost $15 million. The three-floor addition will be built west of the 210 W. Capitol Drive location and will connect to the existing building. It will also include underground parking.

“Consolidating into one location will position our organization to effectively respond to the critical needs of our community, while delivering the highest quality care,” Palmer said.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 with anticipated occupation of the new building in summer of 2023.

The project team currently includes Continuum Architects + Planners, Emem Group and JCP Construction.

The health center is working with bond and corporate counsel at Husch Blackwell LLP and the cities of Glendale and Milwaukee on using tax-exempt bond financing for the project.