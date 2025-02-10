Outlaw Oyster seafood restaurant and bar to open in Wauwatosa

Outlaw Oyster, a new oyster bar and seafood restaurant in Wauwatosa, will open on Wednesday in a space located within Crafty Cow at 6517 W. North Ave.

The menu will include oysters on the half shell, fried green tomatoes, a lobster claw basket, smoked salmon carpaccio, and sandwiches including lobster roll sliders, a classic fish sandwich and a whitefish melt, according to a press release.

There will also be daily happy hour specials on beverages, said owner Devin Eichler, who also owns Crafty Cow.

The space will have seating for 36 guests and will operate Wednesday – Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

A gap in approachable seafood restaurants in the area combined with Eichler’s love for East Coast cuisine and the Northwood’s smoked fish tradition helped the concept become reality, Eichler said.

The space was formerly home to Copper Robin, a small gift shop owned by Eichler’s wife. After its closure in early 2024, the space was vacant until the development of Outlaw Oyster. The roughly $10,000 renovation was completed by Eichler and his father and included the addition of a new bar, a wine and snacks display with an assortment of tinned fish, and various aesthetic updates including paint, lighting and chairs and tables.

Eichler has hired a few new employees to support the menu at Outlaw, and plans to hire several more to help with daily operations. For now, however, the bar will be mainly staffed by Crafty Cow employees as the two restaurants share a kitchen.