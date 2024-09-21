Optimum Crush, Inc.

New Berlin | Founded: 2013

Industry: Mining, manufacturing

Employees: 10

Optimum Crush supplies after-market replacement parts for cone crushers used in the mining and aggregate industries.

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

Jerrod Dulmes, president: “We are taking our products and design improvements that have been developed for North American mines to other mines with similar equipment at various global locations.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Our global market presents a challenge to be in front of our clients as often as we wish to be, so growing our international team and transferring our knowledge to them will be an exciting challenge as we grow.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Fail fast. Don’t wait too long to make a change. Learn quickly.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“Have every resident realize how great this area is. When I visit the locations of the world that we work in, I see how wonderful the lifestyle is in southeastern Wisconsin. I appreciate the words ‘welcome home’ after long international travels.”

Is there a nonprofit your company regularly supports?

“We support dozens across the globe, and we are excited to reach the $1 million milestone for our Community Optimization program this year. We just signed a contract for naming sponsorship of a football (soccer) field in the Philippines which will highlight our 2024 activity.”