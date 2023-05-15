Operator of Franklin wellness center pleads guilty to illegally prescribing medications

A Milwaukee-area woman has pled guilty to one count of unlawfully distributing controlled substances. Michele Nickels, 48, owned and operated Integrative Family Wellness Center, where she saw and evaluated patients virtually while claiming to be a naturopathic doctor, according to documents filed in the case. As a naturopathic doctor, Nickels addressed the “physical, emotional and

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

