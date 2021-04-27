OpenGov aiming for 100 Milwaukee employees with new office

San Jose-based software company OpenGov plans to have 100 employees in Milwaukee within three years after opening an office in the city last year.

The company’s office at the Global Water Center in Walker’s Point is its sixth overall and second in the Midwest. OpenGov moved into the space in June 2020 and reopened for limited in-person attendance earlier this month.

“As OpenGov continues to grow and solidify its place among the industry’s leading software providers, we’re excited to expand our footprint to Milwaukee to support our mission of powering more effective and accountable government,” said Zac Bookman, co-founder and chief executive officer of OpenGov.

OpenGov provides cloud ERP software for more than 1,000 cities, counties and state agencies.

Since opening the Milwaukee office, the company said it has recruited 17 candidates from Marquette University, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and out-of-state schools and plans to have 37 employees in the city by the end of the year. The currently available positions include professional services, finance, sales and other functions.

“We were attracted to the momentum surrounding the city along with the tremendous amount of tech talent embedded across numerous organizations in the region. It felt like Milwaukee was a natural fit for our growing team,” said David Reeves, president of OpenGov and a Milwaukee native.