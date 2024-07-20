On heels of RNC, Northwestern Mutual annual meeting kicks off this weekend

Northwestern Mutual‘s 144th annual meeting is next up in the robust lineup of major events taking place in Milwaukee this summer.

The event, set for July 20-23, has long stood as one of Milwaukee’s largest annual conventions and is expected to draw nearly 11,000 people from across the country, including field representatives, corporate employees and their families who will occupy 35 hotels across the Milwaukee area. Last year’s event drew roughly 12,000 attendees.

“People coming in from around the country, they look forward to this as their home away from home essentially,” said Frank Di Meglio, managing partner of the company’s downtown Milwaukee, Mequon and Brookfield offices.

The Milwaukee-based financial services company is holding its annual meeting close on the heels of the 2024 Republican National Convention, which brought an anticipated 50,000 visitors to the city from July 15-18. The RNC took over Fiserv Forum, the Panther Arena and the Baird Center as its main venues and its security perimeter had a large portion of downtown completely blocked off to the public, with cleanup of fencing and concrete barriers expected to last through the weekend.

That means NM’s annual meeting won’t take place at Fiserv Forum as it has for the past few years. Instead, all general sessions and social events will be held at the Henry Maier Festival Park along Milwaukee’s lakefront, said Di Meglio.

“The Summerfest grounds I think is the perfect place for our meeting this year,” said Di Meglio, adding the event will be spread across all the main stages as well as pop-up stage areas.

The four-day event officially kicks off Sunday with the 47th annual Roots & Wings run/walk along the lakefront, followed later in the day by a reception at the Summerfest grounds.

General sessions will run Monday and Tuesday, featuring various speakers and remarks by NM’s outgoing CEO John Schlifske, who plans to retire at year’s end, and his successor, Tim Gerend, who currently serves as executive vice president and chief distribution officer.

The conference wraps up Tuesday night with a private concert at American Family Insurance Amphitheater, headlined this year by country singer Eric Church, according to reporting by other local outlets. The company declined to confirm or disclose details on the lineup of performers and guest speakers booked for this year’s annual meeting. Last year’s performances features country musicians Cody Johnson and Kenny Chesney at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Di Meglio noted that this year’s meeting is “extra special” given the forthcoming leadership transition.

“John is beloved by the field, the home office, the community,” he said. “We have an incredible leader in John and then we’ll have Tim as an incredible leader who will succeed John in the beginning of next year.”