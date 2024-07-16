Omega Tool buys Menomonee Falls building occupied by MGS

An affiliate of Menomonee Falls-based Omega Tool Inc.
has purchased a building currently occupied by MGS Healthcare Manufacturing
for $2.8 million, state records show.
The building, located at N94 W14661 Garwin Mace Drive, was previously owned by Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capital
, according to state records.
MGS Healthcare Manufacturing, previously called MGS Manufacturing, continues to occupy the building and will remain a tenant through the end of 2024. The building currently serves as a sampling facility for MGS.
MGS is a vertically integrated provider of manufacturing solutions for complex, high-precision plastic components for customers in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical technology industries.
MGS is currently in the middle of a headquarters expansion project
that involves the addition of a new innovation center. With the addition of the innovation center, the 24-acre MGS campus will have a total of four buildings. The addition of the innovation center will allow MGS to consolidate its offsite automation, tooling, and sampling groups into a state-of-the-art facility all within one campus.
Leadership from Omega Tool, located at N93 W14430 Whittaker Way in Menomonee Falls, said Tuesday that at the end of the year, the company will take over the Garwin Mace Drive facility. The business is a third-generation, family-owned precision mold builder. The new building will serve as a second location for Omega Tool.