Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Nonprofit

Ohio-based nonprofit managed care organization to acquire Community Care

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Community Care Inc. staff gather for a photo in front of the Belle City Adult Day and Health Center in Racine. Photo submitted by Community Care Inc.
Learn more about:
CareSourceCommunity CareErhardt PreitauerKenneth Munson
Last updated

Brookfield-based nonprofit Community Care Inc. will become an affiliate of CareSource, a nonprofit managed care organization based in Dayton, Ohio, once state and federal regulatory approvals are completed, the organizations announced Wednesday in a joint news release. CareSource will acquire Community Care, a Community Care spokesperson said. Community Care and its employees will continue to

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.