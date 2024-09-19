Ohio-based nonprofit managed care organization to acquire Community Care

Brookfield-based nonprofitwill become an affiliate of, a nonprofit managed care organization based in Dayton, Ohio, once state and federal regulatory approvals are completed, the organizations announced Wednesday in a joint news release. CareSource will acquire Community Care, a Community Care spokesperson said. Community Care and its employees will continue to operate in Wisconsin, according to the news release. Community Care serves over 15,000 people, including seniors aged 55 years or older, as well as individuals 18 years or older who have physical, intellectual or developmental disabilities, according to the news release. Community Care has three certified adult day and health centers in Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha. The organization also offers Wisconsin’s long-term care programs: Family Care, Family Care Partnership and Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. CareSource administers health insurance plans, such as Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products, according to the news release. Community Care CEOsaid in the news release that changes in Wisconsin’s long-term care industry over recent years has made it “challenging for smaller, regional nonprofits like Community Care to operate financially.” “When considering the idea of merging, the executive leadership team and the board of directors felt it was critical that we partner with an organization, ideally a nonprofit, whose values aligned with ours and put members and employees first,” Munson said. “We found such a partner in CareSource, and this relationship will allow us to stay competitive, to continue providing excellent care to our members, and to expand our mission to serve more vulnerable people in Wisconsin.” This will be CareSource’s second planned affiliation with a Wisconsin organization this year following its pursuit of, according to the news release. “By bringing Community Care into the CareSource family, we combine the expertise of two mission-driven, nonprofit managed care organizations strengthening our capacity to innovate health care, improve outcomes and change lives,” said, the president and CEO of CareSource. “CareSource will bring our strong business fundamentals, operational efficiency, scale, and complex care capabilities alongside Community Care’s extensive experience delivering high-quality, community-centered long-term care in Wisconsin to change the trajectory of health care for individuals with complex health needs.”