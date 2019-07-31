Officials to announce project to build tiny homes for veterans in Milwaukee

Officials with the city of Milwaukee and non-profit group Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin are expected to unveil plans today for a project to build tiny homes for homeless and at-risk veterans on the city’s northwest side.

According to a news advisory from the Department of City Development, the project is planned for a city-owned site at the intersection of North 60th Street and West Green Tree Road. The project will combine housing with supportive services for the veterans.

As many as 48 tiny homes could be constructed on the site. Each house will be approximately 240 square feet.

According to city records, the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee owns a 27.6-acre vacant parcel at the southwest corner of that intersection. The site is directly north of the Milwaukee Job Corps Center.

The first step of the project will be to sell the city-owned land, which makes up part of the Bacher Farms site, according to the advisory. That will require approval from both Redevelopment Authority board members and the Common Council.

Veterans Outreach is raising money for the project and introducing the plans to neighbors near the proposed development.

Representatives of the organization are scheduled to share project Wednesday afternoon at City Hall. They will be joined by Mayor Tom Barrett and Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, who represents the area where the project will be built.

Veterans Outreach would bring to Milwaukee the same housing and support model it has implemented in Racine, where it operates 15 tiny homes and a community center at 1624 Yout Street. There, the group offers amenities such as a full-sized kitchen, bathrooms and a laundry room. Additionally, it provides services such as group therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol and drug abuse, assistance with work search, financial advice and guidance and housing placement.