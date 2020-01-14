OEMMCCO closing Kenosha facility, eliminating 49 jobs

Steel bushing and sleeve bearing manufacturer OEMMCCO Inc. plans to close its lone facility at 9606 58th Place in Kenosha, according to a notice sent to state and local officials.

Founded in 1972, OEMMCCO, pronounced M-Ko, specialized in manufacturing hardened and ground steel bushings and sleeve bearings for the heavy construction, earth moving, mining, forestry, agriculture and hydraulic cylinder markets.

The company only sells to the OEM market and made the decision to discontinue the product lines it makes at the facility, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed with the state.

The 49 positions include 43 hourly operations workers, one hourly clerical position and five salaried supervisor positions.

Tom Strachan, president of OEMMCCO, said in an email the company did not have anything to add beyond the notice.