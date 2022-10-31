Octane Coffee breaks ground at first location, in Pewaukee

After a series of setbacks including site permitting issues, construction costs, and labor shortages, Octane Coffee has finally broken ground at its first Pewaukee location. Octane Coffee will provide customers with their daily cup of coffee, but with a twist. No actual employees will work at the business. Only automated machines will be used at the drive-thru coffee shop.

The first Octane Coffee site will be located at W229 N1400 Westwood Drive in Pewaukee, northeast of the I-94 and Redford Boulevard intersection. It will be a horseshoe-shaped coffee hut drive-thru in the north parking lot near Veloce Indoor Speedway. The location will serve Stone Creek coffee.

According to an email update from the company, Octane Coffee is now on track to open by the end of the year. The company had earlier plans to launch this summer.

Adrian Deasy, founder and CEO of Octane Coffee, said the company has received its building permit. The site build is scheduled to take place within the next two to three weeks with construction scheduled to be finished by mid-November. Octane Coffee has received $235,000 in investments to date. Another $555,000 has been committed from investors through SAFE notes.

“Doing ‘first in the world’ projects is tough,” said Deasy in the update. “It’s a constant uphill battle to learn the lessons you didn’t know that you needed to know. The silver lining is that we’re using all of these lessons to create our playbook to launch new locations quicker and with far less headaches.”