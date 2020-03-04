Oconomowoc ballpark plans approved by city

The Oconomowoc Common Council on Tuesday approved Blue Ribbon Baseball’s plans to build a 2,500-seat baseball stadium and a 43,000-square-foot indoor health and wellness training center along Blue Ribbon Circle North.

The site, part of the Pabst Farms Commerce Centre located southwest of I-94 and state Highway 67, is located between the Sentry Equipment Corp. headquarters and the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson dealership.

Construction of the ballpark and indoor training facility is expected to begin in late spring and be complete in time for baseball season in the summer of 2021. The stadium will have an artificial turf field, allowing it to be used by numerous teams for games and practices throughout the year.

The stadium will be the future home of a “summer collegiate baseball team in a yet-to-be-announced league,” according to Blue Ribbon Baseball. That league could be the Northwoods League, which includes the Lakeshore Chinooks in Mequon and the Kenosha Kingfish.

The ownership group for Blue Ribbon Baseball includes Tom Kelenic, Sonny Bando, and Tim Neubert.

“Food and beverage at the stadium are still in the planning stages but will include a wide variety of delicious food options with fresh, local ingredients, beyond your typical stadium brats, hot dogs and hamburgers,” Blue Ribbon Baseball said in a press release. “Blue Ribbon Baseball will be sure to bring local flavor to the ballpark. Aside from baseball, the stadium will be a perfect place to gather with family, friends, groups, corporate outings and gatherings, as there will be a host of activities, including movies in the park, musical acts, conduct corporate or office team building activities, weddings, private parties and many other activities.”