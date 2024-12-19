Oak Creek rehab hospital project moving ahead

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Birmingham, Alabama-based development firm The Sanders Trust is planning construction of Lifepoint Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital at 7869 S. 13th St. on the northwestern corner of 13th Street and Drexel Avenue.

A similar facility, touted at the time as a neighborhood community hospital with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, was proposed for the site in 2018 but never came to fruition.

With city approvals already in hand, Sanders is eyeing an early 2025 groundbreaking for the site, according to City of Oak Creek documents. The firm this week purchased the 4-acre site for $3.9 million, according to state property records. The property's seller was an affiliate of Brookfield-based, which developed other parcels in the area for users like Texas Roadhouse and Summit Credit Union. Lifepoint Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital is envisioned for patients that have been discharged from a hospital but need more rehab or care before returning home. Stays are estimated to be seven days or less. “There’s quite a shortage of these type of facilities in the Milwaukee area,” said, Oak Creek community development director, at an August Plan Commission meeting. Open 24 hours a day, the hospital will employ 100 people, documents say. Developers are estimating an 11- to 14-month construction timeline following a groundbreaking. The Sanders Trust did not respond to a request for comment.

