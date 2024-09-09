Notable Women in Wealth Management: Kelly Mould

Kelly Mould, senior vice president, wealth fiduciary advisor for Racine-based Johnson Financial Group, extends her influence through educational outreach, including speaking engagements and as host of the company’s “Your Money. Your Mission” podcast.

“In addition, Kelly is a role model for anyone considering a return to school as an adult with the goals of remaking their careers and serving others,” said Anne O’Meara, conference director and program manager at the UWM School of Continuing Education.

Mould earned her law degree in 2011 from UW-Madison and is a certified wealth strategist, trust and fiduciary advisor. As a podcast host, she interviews experts on financial issues facing people in all stages of career and life.

Mould has been recognized with Johnson Financial Group’s Circle of Excellence Award four years in a row. She also serves as a speaker and writer at the firm, covering issues facing women and families.

Mould has served on five nonprofit boards and teaches financial literacy through Ascension’s Women of Worth program.