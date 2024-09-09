Notable Women in Wealth Management: Julie Williams

Julie Williams, senior vice president and financial advisor at Wealthspire Advisors in Delafield, has more than 25 years of experience in the financial

services industry.

Colleagues say she is an advocate for people in need of guidance through times of life transition as well as an educator on planning for life’s milestones such as retirement, estate and tax planning and wealth transfer. Williams serves as the Midwest region’s lead for the firm’s 10 regional advisor associates.

“She pursued a master’s degree in social welfare to make a difference in people’s lives and to help people navigate and overcome difficult situations,” said Razi Hecht, Delafield office lead and senior vice president and financial advisor for Wealthspire. “She earned the accredited domestic partnership advisor designation to help serve clients in domestic partnerships. She is a mentor and guide for young investors, retirees and women seeking independence.”

Williams is currently the treasurer for the Cub Scouts of America and is involved with the Future Business Leaders of America, Wounded Warrior Project, Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.