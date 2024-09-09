Notable Women in Wealth Management: Jennifer D’Amato

Jennifer D’Amato, shareholder at Milwaukee-based Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c., has spent the past three decades building a successful career as a business succession and high-net-worth estate planning attorney.

D’Amato, who served 12 years as Reinhart’s first female board director, is currently chair of the firm’s Trusts and Estates Practice, chair of the Trust Services Group and co-chair of the Fiduciary Litigation Service Group.

She is regarded as one of the leading trusts and estates attorneys in Wisconsin and has earned recognition as one of the Best Lawyers in America since 2007.

Outside Reinhart, D’Amato has served as chair of the trusts and estates section of the Milwaukee Bar Association, is the co-editor of the Wisconsin Probate Forms and Procedures Handbook published by the State Bar of Wisconsin and has taught as an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School. She’s been a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel for more than 20 years.

Her volunteer efforts have included Best Buddies, St. Francis Children’s Center board of directors, planned giving committee of the Ephraim Foundation and planned giving counsels for the Children’s Hospital Foundation and Wisconsin Historical Society.