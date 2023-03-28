Notable Women in STEM: Angela Frey

Category: Notable Women in STEM

Number of years working in your current industry: 22

Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin - Madison

Graduate degree/university: University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

Angela Frey has served as a professor of biology at Alverno College in Milwaukee since 1999. She previously held the title of STEM chair, and currently serves as executive director of the Center for Academic Excellence.

In these roles, Frey was involved in the mentorship of young women in STEM and helped provide access to STEM education to women and underrepresented populations.

“Angela is a true innovator. Being around her when she’s ideating about STEM education is inspiring. She is always looking for new ways to support Alverno students and encourage excellence in STEM education on campus,” said Meghan Walsh, dean of the School of Adult Learning and New Initiatives at Alverno.

In 2021, Frey helped pursue a grant from the National Science Foundation for nearly $500,000 to launch Alverno’s Truchan STEM Community Impact Program, which is designed to improve student retention in STEM fields and educate women to succeed in these careers. The project will engage 400 Alverno STEM students.

Frey was the campus liaison to the Wisconsin Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation from 2007-’22.