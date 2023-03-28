Notable Women in STEM: Adonica Randall

Category: Notable Women in STEM

As president and chief problem solver of Pewaukee-based Abaxent LLC, Adonica Randall leads the only technology solutions company in Wisconsin that is certified minority and Black-woman owned and operated, according to the company’s chief operating officer Sabrina Robins.

In the mid-1970s, Randall graduated with a computer science/electrical engineering degree from Missouri School of Science and Technology, and a master’s degree in biomedical engineering from Marquette University. In the 1980s, she received a patent in MRI suite lighting.

Randall also led the Abaxent technical team that partnered with Johnson Controls on the network technology for Fiserv Forum and the COVID-19 alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

“Ms. Randall is a precious hidden American figure who has lived among us and has made a major impact in the world of science and technology as a woman of color. Her contributions have been significant in the state of Wisconsin and beyond,” said Robins.