Notable Women in STEM: Adonica Randall

Class of 2023

  • Category: Notable Women in STEM
  • Number of years working in your current industry: 48
  • Undergrad degree/university: Computer Science/Missouri School of Science & Technology
  • Graduate degree/university: MS Bio Medical Engineering/Marquette

As president and chief problem solver of Pewaukee-based Abaxent LLC, Adonica Randall leads the only technology solutions company in Wisconsin that is certified minority and Black-woman owned and operated, according to the company’s chief operating officer Sabrina Robins. 

In the mid-1970s, Randall graduated with a computer science/electrical engineering degree from Missouri School of Science and Technology, and a master’s degree in biomedical engineering from Marquette University. In the 1980s, she received a patent in MRI suite lighting.  

Randall also led the Abaxent technical team that partnered with Johnson Controls on the network technology for Fiserv Forum and the COVID-19 alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

“Ms. Randall is a precious hidden American figure who has lived among us and has made a major impact in the world of science and technology as a woman of color. Her contributions have been significant in the state of Wisconsin and beyond,” said Robins.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin